Liverpool dealt major transfer blow, warned to forget £70m-rated target

RB Leipzig have reiterated their stance on all of their players, including Liverpool target Naby Keita, that none will be leaving this summer.

As reported by The Independent, the Reds have been linked with a move for the Guinea international but had been quoted a stunning transfer fee of £70m in order to prise him away from the Bundesliga outfit.

Further, it’s claimed that Liverpool were miles off that valuation with a proposed £45m bid, but ultimately they’ve now been sent another message to suggest that they should forget about signing Keita altogether.

The 22-year-old was a key figure in helping Leipzig qualify for the Champions League last season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 31 league outings.

However, Ralf Rangnick, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, as per the tweets below, has again insisted that he doesn’t expect to see any of his key players moving on this summer.

? #Rangnick on current plans for the squad: “We will definitely not be letting any key players go. There’s nothing that will make us budge.” — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 6, 2017

? #Rangnick: “It’s totally normal for clubs to be interested in our players, but that doesn’t affect our stance on the matter.” — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 6, 2017

That sounds as though Liverpool are chasing a lost cause ultimately, and Jurgen Klopp will now seemingly have to look elsewhere and consider alternatives.

With Mohamed Salah their only real marquee signing so far this summer, the Merseyside giants will hope to strengthen significantly between now and the start of the season as they’ll also have the Champions League to prepare for.