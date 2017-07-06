Man Utd hours away from sealing deal for €75m target, Mourinho keeps promise

Man Utd are reportedly ‘hours away’ from securing the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, although there is still no agreement on a fee.

The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for weeks, with Jose Mourinho desperate to bolster his attacking options.

The departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made that requirement all the more apparent, and according to Marca, Morata is on the verge of arriving to address the issue.

It’s claimed that although Madrid are demanding €80m, United have improved their offer up to €75m, with a potential compromise now seemingly not too far away.

Marca add that an agreement could be reached ‘in the next few hours’ as everything indicates that the 24-year-old wants the move to join Man Utd and to reunite with Mourinho following their stint together in the Spanish capital.

The Man Utd boss has reportedly been in constant contact with Morata in recent weeks to reassure him that the situation will be resolved and that he would join the Red Devils, and it seems as though they’re on the verge of keeping their promise to him.

Morata scored 20 goals and provided six assists in 43 appearances last season, but after Madrid failed to offer him the prominent role that he was promised last summer when he rejoined after two years with Juventus, it’s seemingly now time to move on again.

Especially with a World Cup year ahead, the Spanish international will want to be playing regularly to secure a place in the final squad for Russia, and staying at Madrid would surely put that in jeopardy with such strong competition ahead of him in the pecking order.