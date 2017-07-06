Odds massively slashed on PL winner becoming Arsenal’s third major summer signing

If the bookmakers are to be believed, Riyad Mahrez is set to find himself at Arsenal before the start of next season as he’s been heavily tipped to move.

The Gunners have been busy this week as they confirmed the signing of former Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette for a club-record fee, as per BBC Sport, while he joins Sead Kolasinac as a summer recruit.

It appears as though the signings won’t stop there, although as per Premier League rules, Arsenal have now reached the limit for non-homegrown players at 17, and so exits will now be needed if they’re looking outside of England.

According to The Leicester Mercury, fears are growing for the Foxes as it’s reported that the odds on Mahrez swapping the King Power Stadium for the Emirates this summer have been slashed significantly.

As noted, odds on the transfer happening are as short as 1/12, and it’s not just the one bookmaker who have got him that short with Paddy Power, William Hill, Betfred, Coral and Betfair all seemingly convinced that the deal is likely to happen.

While that is by no means confirmation that the Algerian international will be heading to north London in the coming weeks, it is an indication that something is potentially brewing even though the Mercury add that City have yet to receive an official offer from Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if the deal happens, and if Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez either sign new contracts or stay and see out the final year of their respective deals.

However, a potential attacking quartet of Lacazette, Sanchez, Ozil and Mahrez will surely have many Arsenal supporters desperate for the season to get underway, but time will tell if the last piece of that puzzle joins the party.