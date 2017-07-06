Tottenham set to miss out on £15m PL target to bitter rivals

West Ham are reportedly emerging as the favourites to land Burnley striker Andre Gray this summer, although it could cost them £15m.

The 26-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Clarets, and with no suggestion that a renewal is close, it looks as though he could be moving on this summer.

Gray bagged 10 goals and three assists in 36 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side last season, and with Tottenham needing a decent cover option for Harry Kane, the sense behind the potential swoop was obvious as the Daily Star noted last month how they were keen on signing him.

However, talk of a move to join Spurs has gone quiet in recent weeks with the Evening Standard now reporting that West Ham are the most likeliest destination for the striker.

Burnley are not prepared to meet Gray’s wage demands, as per the report, thus opening up the likelihood that he’ll leave this summer, and with Slaven Bilic looking to bolster his attacking options at the London Stadium, Gray could be the ideal addition.

Michy Batshuayi, Oliver Giroud and Kelechi Iheanacho are named as other targets for the Hammers, and so perhaps if Tottenham did have a change of heart, there could be a window of opportunity swoop for Gray.

With Vincent Janssen failing to offer the cover expected of him last season, it remains to be seen whether or not the Dutchman gets a second chance, or if Mauricio Pochettino urges the club to take action and give him more options in that department as Tottenham look to continue to progress and chase down major honours next season.