Antonio Conte rescue mission needed as €80m ex-Man Utd target left stranded

After seeing Man Utd have a £75m bid for Romelu Lukaku accepted, Chelsea target Alvaro Morata was reportedly left surprised and now stuck in limbo.

The Spaniard had been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, as many tipped him to secure a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho.

However, as per The Independent, United are closing in on the £75m signing of Lukaku to solve their goalscoring problems, leaving Morata stuck in the Spanish capital looking for a new escape route.

It’s added that given Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, he’s hoping that Antonio Conte will come back in for him as the Premier League champions are also in need of adding firepower to their squad ahead of next season.

The pair were set to work together at Juventus after Morata arrived in Turin in the summer of 2014, but instead, they were denied the chance as Conte left to take on the Italy job.

Now, it finally seems as though the pieces are falling in place for it to happen, but with Chelsea also prioritising Lukaku, it remains to be seen whether or not they now switch their focus to the Spanish international or elsewhere.

As noted by Marca, it has been suggested that Madrid are looking for something close to €80m, and so that will undoubtedly test Chelsea’s desire to sign the striker as well as their financial power as Conte has several areas of the squad to address and will undoubtedly have a budget in place.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Morata gets his move to England this summer, as with United seemingly out of the running, all eyes will be on Chelsea to see what they do next.