Arsenal eye swoop for Bundesliga starlet, refuse to pay £50m for PL ace

Arsenal’s transfer activity is seemingly far from over, as speculation over two more moves has delivered mixed results for Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners snapped up Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer last month while they broke their club transfer record on Alexandre Lacazette this week to add two crucial signings to the squad.

According to Spox, Arsenal are ready to splash out again having tabled a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Aymen Barkok.

The 19-year-old made 18 league appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in an impressive overall campaign.

It’s claimed that those performances impressed Wenger who wishes to add him to his squad this summer, with a bid of under £10m being submitted to try and prise him away from the German outfit.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal get their target, but it’s certainly further evidence that they plan on making a number of additions this summer to ensure that they’re successful next season.

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Mail, the north London giants are refusing to meet Leicester City’s £50m valuation of Riyad Mahrez, with the 26-year-old expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with making a move for the Algerian international, who handed in a transfer request in May, but the Gunners are reportedly not interested in paying more than £35m to acquire his services.

It remains to be seen where that leaves the situation, but ultimately that valuation from Arsenal seems to be fairly reasonable as they will now hope that their Premier League rivals are ready to negotiate.