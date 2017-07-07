Arsenal transfer news: Euro giants launch major assault for key man, three-team battle for £40m ace

Arsenal are reportedly going to have to brace themselves for an assault from Inter for Alexis Sanchez, with the Italian giants eyeing a marquee signing.

Sanchez’s future at the Emirates has been shrouded in doubt for months now, as he has a year remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, with no sign that he will renew.

In turn, it has led to plenty of speculation over a move elsewhere, with La Gazzetta dello Sport getting in on the act now and suggesting that Inter are ready to make a sensational offer for the Chilean international to make him their marquee addition this summer.

The Nerazzurri believe pairing Sanchez with Mauro Icardi would be a title-winning kind of move, even though up until now they’ve been quiet in the transfer window.

Various factors are coming into play to support the move, namely Sanchez’s ties with Nike, his previous experience in Serie A with Udinese and having the ideal global appeal to make him a statement of intent for the Italian giants. However, it remains to be seen whether it’s Inter he chooses this summer with Arsenal, and a number of their rivals hoping to secure his future.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim that Arsenal are hoping to push their way to the front of the queue to sign Fabinho from Monaco this summer, although they’ll have to beat Manchester United and Manchester City to the punch.

It’s claimed that Arsene Wenger is hoping to jump to the front of the queue as both Manchester clubs have been a little slow in the market in recent weeks, while the Gunners have already added Sead Kolasinc and Alexandre Lacazette to their squad.

As for Fabinho, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from the Ligue 1 champions, despite being a fundamental figure in their success this past season.

The report claims that it will likely take a bid of around £40m to prise him away from France, but time will tell if it’s Arsenal that he chooses, if they are indeed genuinely interested.