Barcelona consider four-man shortlist for Verratti alternative, mystery €45m bid rejected for flop

Barcelona are reportedly considering other players to solve their midfield headache, while they’ve rejected a huge offer for Andre Gomes.

The Catalan giants have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti this summer, but as reported by Marca, Barca have been forced to start considering alternatives as the French outfit have no desire to allow the Italian international to leave.

Dani Ceballos remains a separate matter and will be pursued, but the report has offered four names that they believe will now become a priority for the club as Ernesto Valverde hopes to strengthen his squad ahead of his first season in charge.

Paulinho, Ander Herrera, Jean Michael Seri and Oriol Romeu are all explicitly mentioned in the report, but all come with their own difficulties as none of the clubs in question will want to sell. It’s noted that Barcelona will have to splash out a minimum of €20m to land one of these players, but it remains to be seen who they go for.

It will be a huge source of frustration and disappointment if they can’t secure Verratti’s signature this summer though as the report adds that he wants the move, but if PSG aren’t willing to talk, then Barcelona have no option but to move on.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo claim that the club have rejected a €45m bid from an unnamed club for Gomes, who has failed to deliver since his switch from Valencia last summer.

It appears as though the club still have faith in him despite enduring a disappointing campaign last year, with many critics suggesting that he will struggle to prove himself a Barca player.

It’s suggested that a €45m bid has been rejected, one that could have given Barca back their initial investment, although it’s not revealed which club made the bid.