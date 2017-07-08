AC Milan transfer news: €8m-a-year contract for 40-goal prolific ace, Juventus swap deal eyed

AC Milan have already spent €155m in this summer transfer window, but it appears as though their work is far from over as they eye a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As noted by MilanNews.it, the Rossoneri have already splashed out a lot of money on seven new signings as Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Fabio Borini, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andrea Conti have all joined the club.

While Juraj Kucka was the first to leave in a possible clear out to not only make space in the squad but to also try to balance things out financially, it appears as though the focus will soon switch back to incoming players who can strengthen the squad further.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the marquee addition could now be Aubameyang, who would be securing a return to Milan after failing to make a breakthrough as a youngster in his previous stint.

As per the report, Milan are trying to convince the Borussia Dortmund star’s father to reduce their wage demands from €12m-a-year to around €8-9m-a-year, at which point Milan could start to discuss a deal that would still make him one of the highest paid players in Serie A.

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to China this summer too which seems to be the most likely competition for Milan, but with their transfer window closing on July 14, the Italian giants are expecting to get their answers sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old Gabon international scored a staggering 40 goals in 46 appearances last season, and time will now tell if he returns to his former club.

Meanwhile, another deal in the pipeline could be for Juan Cuadrado, with Milan linked with a swap deal with Juventus involving Mattia De Sciglio, according to MilanNews.it.

The versatile Italian has reiterated his desire to move on this summer on a number of occasions, and with Cuadrado of interest to Milan, it could be a deal that suits both parties with the Colombian winger either offering quality and depth or possibly replacing Suso who has yet to pen a contract extension.