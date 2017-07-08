Arsenal have zero intention of letting key duo leave, despite £92m+ spree

Arsenal are reportedly adamant that they will not sell either Alexis Sanchez or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, despite both having just 12 months left on their contracts.

The Gunners face an important summer this year, as after falling short in the Premier League and Champions League yet again last season, the pressure is on Arsene Wenger and the club to make significant changes.

It seems as though he’s started that process with the club-record signing of Alexandre Lacazette for £52.6m, as per BBC Sport, but it appears as though he’s far from done.

According to The Daily Star, Arsenal will not sell Sanchez or Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer despite the fact that they now run the risk of losing them on free transfers in 12 months time when their contract expire.

Both are fundamental players in the team and will be key next season to bringing success to the club, and despite interest from the two Manchester clubs, it’s reiterated in the report that the intention is to keep them both.

That comes despite splashing out on Lacazette, while the Star add that Arsenal are expected to return to Monaco with an improved offer for Thomas Lemar having had a £40m bid rejected by the Ligue 1 champions, which would take their spending beyond the £90m mark while Sead Kolasinac arrived on a free.

It remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal can make another real statement of intent by adding Lemar to the team, but if they can, it would surely send a serious message to the likes of Sanchez and Oxlade-Chamberlain, and their rivals, about their intentions to really compete for major honours this coming season.

While Sanchez’s numbers last season speak for themselves in terms of him being the talisman, Oxlade-Chamberlain arguably had his best season in an Arsenal shirt as he steered clear of injuries and was consistently one of the top performers whilst showing his versatility.