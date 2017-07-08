Arsenal suffer huge setback, influential ace seeks immediate exit

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez reportedly wants to leave the club this summer, amid ongoing speculation of a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

It’s well known that the Chilean international has just 12 months remaining on his contract with the Gunners, and that in turn has resulted in talk that he will either quit this summer or see out his deal with no extension in sight.

According to The Sun, with City boss Pep Guardiola pushing for a reunion with his former Barcelona ace, reports in Chile have claimed that the 28-year-old has been discussing his future with those close to him, and his intention is to move on.

Speaking to El Mercurio, a source said: “Alexis spoke with his Chile team-mates in Russia. He explained the situation to them and he also spoke with his family.

“Everybody came to the same conclusion: that it would be best to end his spell with Arsenal and move to City. Alexis is not willing to do that [stay another season], under any circumstances. His intention is to leave right now.”

It remains to be seen whether that is indeed that decision that Sanchez will communicate to Arsenal in the coming days or weeks, as it will have a major knock-on effect in terms of what the club plan to do.

Currently, they boast a quality attacking trio of new signing Alexandre Lacazette, Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. However, if the talisman from last season was to move on, then it will surely force Arsene Wenger to take further action to strengthen his squad, with Lacazette then arriving as the replacement rather than to compliment the quality already in the team.