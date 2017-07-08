Crystal Palace eye deal for Barcelona star

Premier League side Crystal Palace are interested in signing Netherlands and Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, according to TalkSport.

The goalkeeper, who signed from Ajax for the Spanish giants in 2016, found his first team chances limited last season, having only made 10 appearances in all competitions, with most of these coming in the Copa Del Rey.

Cillessen’s limited first team opportunities have lead the goalkeeper to consider his future at the club, with Palace eager to bring to player to the Premier League, as reported by TalkSport.

As per TalkSport, new Eagles boss Frank De Boer wants to sign the Barcelona man, who he worked with at Ajax, where Cillessen became the club’s first choice ‘keeper.

Should Cillessen end up making the move to Selhurst Park, it’ll be worth seeing whether the Dutchman can adapt to the high intensity of the Premier League, having spent his entire career playing outside England.

This move definitely looks like one to keep an eye on.