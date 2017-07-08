Leicester winger wanted by Premier League rivals

Leicester winger Demarai Gray is wanted by Ronald Koeman’s Everton, as reported by Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, the winger, who signed for the former Premier League champions in 2016 from Birmingham, is wanted by the Toffees, with Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare saying that the 21-year-old has a future with Leicester amid Everton’s interest.

Gray, who made 30 appearances in the league for Leicester last season, scoring one and assisting four, is well known to Everton director of football Steve Walsh, who is familiar with the the winger from the time he spent at the Foxes, according to Sky Sports.

Should Gray leave Leicester in favour of the Toffees, it would definitely be interesting to see whether the England U21 international manages to command a starting place in Koeman’s side, especially with players such as Yannick Bolasie and Kevin Mirallas already at the club, with both having had more Premier League experience than the former Birmingham man.

This deal certainly looks like one to keep an eye on.