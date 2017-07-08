Manchester United target staying put according to Roma director

Manchester United target Radja Nainggolan is set to stay at Serie A side Roma for the coming season according to Roma’s director of football Monchi, as reported by Sky Sports.

Nainggolan, who was a reported target for Jose Mourinho’s side according to Sky Sports, looked set for a move away from the Serie A runners-up, but any chance of the 29-year-old leaving look set to be long gone, report Sky Sports.

Roma director Monchi, who signed for I Giallorossi this summer from Spanish side Sevilla, was asked about the Belgian international’s future and, on being asked whether Nainggolan would stay or not, said that he will be staying, as per Sky Sports, and that “I think we’ve seen the last of the big departures from our club.”

Nainggollan impressed many with his performances in Serie A last season, as the midfielder managed to bag himself 11 goals and four assists in 37 league appearances as Roma finished runners-up to champions Juventus.