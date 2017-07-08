Pep Guardiola set to seal key reunion at Man City by next week ahead of pre-season tour

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for Dani Alves, with the former Barcelona ace set to undergo his medical next week.

Guardiola has wasted little time in strengthening his side this summer, with Ederson and Bernardo Silva already joining the club.

However, there is still much work to be done, particularly in the full-back positions, as the Spanish tactician gave the green light to release Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Jesus Navas last month.

In turn, according to The Sun, he will address it by signing Alves, 34, who has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with City and will undergo his medical early next week before heading off on the pre-season tour with his new teammates in the US.

Alves enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Barcelona, particularly under Guardiola’s tutelage, before another successful yet brief stint at Juventus where he won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia while reaching the Champions League final last season.

However, it looks as though he’s now ready for a new challenge and will finally be moving to the Premier League, where Guardiola will be hopeful that the experienced veteran can bring plenty of positives to his current squad to help them win silverware next season.

The report goes on to add that talks are ongoing for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker as well as for Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, but Alves looks likely to be the third summer signing for Man City, with Guardiola undoubtedly stamping his mark on the squad more and more which means he’ll have zero excuses next season for not delivering.