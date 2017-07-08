(Photo) French international Gael Clichy confirms move to Turkish side on Instagram

Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has confirmed his move to Turkish side Basaksehir via a post on Instagram.

Clichy, whose contract with the former Premier League champions expired last month, confirmed his move to the Turkish Super Lig runners-up with a picture of him at his first press conference as a Basaksehir player, with the caption “Can’t wait to start my new adventure with @ibfk2014. I had an incredible time in England during my last 14 years. So privileged to have met and worked with so many amazing people and embracing the culture of that wonderful country. I will miss it deeply. So many memories will forever remain in my heart. I am now looking forward to creating history and further success with the Grey Owls!”

After his struggles to cement a first team place in Pep Guardiola’s side last season, it’s not surprising to see the defender move to a team that aren’t as full of superstars as Man City were. Good luck Gael, we wish you all the best.