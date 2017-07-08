(Photo) Man City star Joe Hart working hard amid speculation over future

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart has taken to Instagram to show he’s been working hard in order to get himself fit for the upcoming season, despite speculation over his future with the Citizens.

Hart, who spent last season on loan at Italian side Torino after having found himself out-of-favour with new City boss Pep Guardiola, posted a picture of himself in the gym with the caption “KAAMMOONNNN the boys!! #LionsNZ2017”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, it’s good to see Hart is still maintaining his focus on getting himself prepared for the season ahead.