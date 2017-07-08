Porto midfielder completes £15M Championship switch

20-year-old midfielder Ruben Neves has completed his move to Championship big spenders Wolves for a reported £15M fee, according to Sky Sports.

Neves, who made 13 league appearances for Porto last season, has signed for the former Premier League side for a fee that is believed to be in the region of around £15M, as per Sky Sports.

In signing Neves, who worked closely with current Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo at Porto last season, the Championship side have broken their transfer record, as the signing of the Portuguese international beats the £13M they paid for winger Helder Costa in January, which was also reported by Sky Sports.

Neves, who also took part in the Euro U21’s with Portugal this summer, made 67 appearances for Porto during his time at the club, managing to bag nine goals in the process.

With this capture of Neves, it’ll be hard to look past Wolves as, at the very least, promotion chasers for the coming Championship season.