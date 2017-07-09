Arsenal spending spree to surpass £100m with fresh £45m+ bid for top Wenger target

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a third bid for Monaco star Thomas Lemar, which will likely set them back an initial £45m, with it rising to £50m in total.

It appears as though the Gunners and Arsene Wenger are ready to make a statement of intent this summer having already broken their club transfer record to sign Alexandre Lacazette last week.

As per BBC Sport, that deal will rise to £52.6m with add-ons, and Arsenal will hope that they’ve added a prolific goalscorer to their team which has been badly needed for years.

That isn’t likely to be enough to ensure that they’re Premier League title contenders next season though, and it seems as if the club are aware of that.

Whether it’s to replace others or not remains to be seen, but according to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are ready to break their previous transfer record again with a £45m bid for Lemar, with the fee potentially rising to £50m in total with various bonuses.

It would be third time lucky for the north London outfit if Monaco accept, as they’ve already had bids of £30m and £40m turned down, as per the report.

It’s claimed that given Arsenal had budgeted to make a £100m bid for Kylian Mbappe, they have that much in reserve to instead go for their two alternatives, but it now comes down to whether or not Monaco are willing to listen as their Ligue 1 title-winning side continues to be broken up.

With Bernardo Silva sold already and Tiemoue Bakayoko likely to follow him, they can ill-afford to lose too many more. However, Arsenal will continue to push for Lemar before switching their focus to keeping key individuals such as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who have just 12 months remaining on their contracts.

It’s added in the report that while the club are also keen for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay, Theo Walcott, Kieran Gibbs and Wojciech Szszesny could be the leading trio to be sold this summer.