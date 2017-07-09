Arsenal willing to sell influential ace, shock demands for monster £80m bid

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to allow Alexis Sanchez to leave the club, but he will only do so on their terms having been given a whopping £80m price-tag.

The 28-year-old was a highly influential figure for the Gunners last season, scoring 30 goals and providing 19 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, and so he is undoubtedly crucial to Arsene Wenger and his side moving forward.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his current contract with Arsenal, question marks continue to be raised about his future, and The Mirror claim that the north London giants have named their price, albeit it’s a hefty one.

Arsenal will reportedly demand £80m as Manchester City prepare to make their first official offer, although they will seemingly fall way short of that valuation as they will make an opening bid of around £50m, as per the report.

It’s claimed that despite offering Sanchez a two-year deal worth £300,000-a-week, he has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer but ultimately Arsenal are ready to see him leave for nothing in a year’s time unless their demands are met.

The Gunners won’t want to see him join a direct rival either and so that complicates matters further, with Pep Guardiola’s desire to secure a reunion with his former Barcelona ace not enough to force the deal through if Arsenal don’t wish to allow it as the Spanish tactician will surely have no interest in paying up £80m to make it happen.

Nevertheless, having splashed out on Alexandre Lacazette this past week, it will be a huge disappointment to all concerned that Sanchez reportedly doesn’t want to form a deadly partnership with the prolific French forward, but instead is keen to move on to the next challenge in his career.