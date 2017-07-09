Chelsea complete signing of £34M Roma defender

Premier League champions Chelsea have completed the signing of Roma and Germnay defender Antonio Rudiger for a reported fee of £34M, as per Sky Sports.

Rudiger, who made 26 league appearances as Roma finished runners-up in Serie A, has a signed a five-year deal with the Blues after the two clubs were able to agree a fee for the 24-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

Following this announcement by the Blues, Rudiger becomes the club’s second summer signing after former Man City goalkeeper Willy Caballero was signed on a free transfer on July 1st, as reported by Sky Sports.

The announcement comes to the delight of Chelsea fans, who had began to get somewhat restless over the club’s lack of confirmed signings so far this window.

Could this announcement of German international Rudiger trigger the floodgates to open for the Blues to complete a number of other signings for players that they’ve been targeting? We’ll just have to wait and see.