Chelsea set to complete first major summer signing, £34.2m new boy has medical ahead of five-year deal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly set for an overdue boost this weekend, with Antonio Rudiger set to undergo his medical and complete his move.

The Premier League champions have yet to add a top name to their squad this summer, with Conte seeing the likes of Asmir Begovic, John Terry and Nathan Ake leave.

According to The Sun though, that’s about to change. Roma defender Rudiger will undergo his medical on Sunday ahead of completing his £34.2 move to Stamford Bridge, while he’s expected to pen a five-year deal.

Given those exits of Terry and Ake, Conte desperately needed to address his defence, and Rudiger will certainly do that as the German international has proven his quality over a consistent period in Italy, while his versatility will also be very useful to the Italian tactician.

Up to this point, Willy Caballero had been Chelsea’s only summer addition as he offers solid cover for Thibaut Courtois, but as the report states, having missed out on Romelu Lukaku this past week, frustration had been growing in the Chelsea and Conte camp over the lack of signings.

Naturally, one signing won’t make all the frustration disappear and so from a Chelsea perspective it will be hoped that this is merely just the start of a transfer push in the coming weeks.

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is specifically named in the report as the next likely arrival, but the Frenchman was said to be on the brink of a move to Stamford Bridge weeks ago and yet here we are still awaiting confirmation.

Nevertheless, on a positive note, if the Blues can get the Rudiger deal over the line on Sunday, it will be an important addition to the team as they look to defend their Premier League crown next season as well as make an impression in the Champions League. To do that though, they’ll need more quality and depth.