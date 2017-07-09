Crystal Palace interested in signing out-of-favour Barcelona man

New Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer is interested in signing former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen, after the Belgian international has found himself out-of-favour at current club Barcelona, according to the Mirror.

Vermaelen, who made 12 appearances on loan at Serie A side Roma last season, has two years left on his current contract at Barcelona, with De Boer eager to make the defender his first big signing at Palace boss, as per the Mirror.

As reported by the Mirror, Vermaelen’s representatives have suggested that the former Arsenal man may be interested in a return to the Premier League.

Should Palace manage to get this one over the line, it’ll certainly be a big boost for the Premier League side defensively, who conceded 63 goals last season, as the Eagles narrowly avoided relegation, as Frank De Boer looks to turn his side into a mid-table outfit, and potentially push for a top 10 finish in the league next season.

Exciting times ahead for the Selhurst Park faithful.