Liverpool among eight clubs to be offered €75m Real Madrid star

Liverpool are reportedly among a group of eight European giants to be offered the services of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer.

The 25-year-old needs to move on ahead of next season, as despite showing his quality when given an opportunity in the Spanish capital, he has struggled to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up.

With the World Cup fast approaching next summer, he’ll want regular football and a prominent role at a top club to showcase his qualities, and according to Sport, there are a number of clubs who have been contacted about potentially signing the Colombian international.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have all been approached about the possibility of taking Rodriguez this summer, but it’s added that not a single party have expressed their interest in meeting Madrid’s hefty demands of €75m for him.

It’s added in the report that Zidane is pleased that Alvaro Morata’s proposed move to United now looks unlikely given their signing of Romelu Lukaku, but he’s in a rush to offload Rodriguez to fund other moves to strengthen his squad further.

The La Liga and European champions would arguably do well just to keep their current group in tact given the level of success that they enjoyed last season, but it seems as though they want to keep evolving and that involves getting rid of players deemed surplus to requirements.

It remains to be seen whether or not Madrid lower their demands or if one of those eight teams step up the deeper we get into the window and meet that price-tag. For now though, it doesn’t looks as though Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are going to be making the first move.