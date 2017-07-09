Mourinho moves in on £40m Fabinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s summer rebuilding plans at Old Trafford have taken a boost with the news that Fabinho has told Monaco of his intention to leave the French champions.

L’Equipe have stated that the Brazilian international now wants to leave Monaco in this summer’s transfer window.

PSG are believed to be the only club to have submitted an official bid so far, but with Monaco steadfastly refusing to sell to a Ligue One rival, the stage is set for Mourinho to continue his lavish spending since arriving at the club last summer. A bid of £40m is expected to be made for the player who is as comfortable at right-back as he is in central midfield and has just enjoyed a fine season as Monaco won the league.

Along with Fabinho, Monaco are attracting strong interest from Spain and England for Kevin Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Timoue Bakayoko. And with four years still to run on his contract, Monaco are unlikely to allow Fabinho to leave without being significantly financially rewarded.

Mourinho is hoping to complete the £75m transfer of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku in the next few days, and will be looking to secure some fresh additions ahead of the club’s US tour with Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, and Marcus Rojo continuing their rehabilitation from injury.

The club are set to face Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sampdoria on their tour, having left the UK on Sunday.