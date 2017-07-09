Newcastle in talks to sign recently-relegated Middlesbrough winger

Newcastle are in talks to sign former Barcelona winger Adama Traore from Championship side Middlesbrough, reports ChronicleLive.

Discussions for Traore, who was part of the Middlesbrough side that finished 19th in the Premier League last season, have reportedly been taking place in the past few days between the two clubs, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez looking to add to his squad ahead of the coming season, as per ChronicleLive.

Traore, who signed for Boro from current Championship side Aston Villa last summer, made 31 appearances for the club last season as Garry Monk’s side were relegated from the Premier League.

Should Newcastle manage to get this deal over the line, it’ll almost certainly be seen as a positive acquisition, as the winger’s creativity should help current Magpies forwards Dwight Gayle and Aleksandr Mitrovic score the goals the club needs to survive next season.

Following this news, and the signings of Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune, the future’s certainly beginning to be looking bright for Newcastle fans.