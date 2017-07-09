Pep Guardiola suffers embarrassing setback, Man City boss snubbed by key signing

Despite seemingly being all set to join Man City this summer, reports suggest that Dani Alves has snubbed Pep Guardiola in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old confirmed his exit from Juventus last month after just one season in Turin, although that was enough to add a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia to his trophy collection.

Looking ahead to his next challenge, The Daily Record note that he was due to undergo a Man City medical ahead of joining up with his new teammates next week on their pre-season tour, but instead, he’s verbally committed himself to PSG.

It’s claimed that the French giants moved quickly with a series of phone calls on Saturday, and they have seemingly done enough to convince the Brazilian stalwart that he would form a fundamental part of their push for the Champions League next season and offered a more attractive proposal that City.

The report even goes on to suggest that personal terms had been agreed upon with the Premier League outfit on a two-year deal, and so this latest update will come as a major shock and disappointment to them if Alves is indeed now set to sign for PSG.

Having released Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Jesus Navas this summer, Guardiola is in desperate need of strengthening in the full-back positions, and being reunited with Alves was seen as a genius move given what the veteran can bring to the table still, all on a free transfer.

However, as mentioned in the report, Guardiola is also said to be keen on Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker, and so perhaps the threat of not playing regularly next season has forced Alves to raise question marks, with PSG swooping in to offer more assurances of his playing time moving forward.