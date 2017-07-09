(Photo) New Everton signing Rooney gives thanks to former club Man United with Instagram post

New Everton signing Wayne Rooney has given his thanks to his former employers Man United via a post on Instagram.

Rooney, who was announced as an Everton player this morning having spent the last 13 years at United, gave his thanks to the former Premier League champions by posting some memorable pictures of his time at the Red Devils with the caption “Just want to say a massive thank you to everybody at @manchesterunited. Thanks to the boards over the years, the managers and coaches I’ve played under, the staff I’ve worked with, the team mates I’ve played alongside, and finally the amazing fans that I’ve been lucky enough to have played for. Thanks for the memories”

Despite somewhat declining in recent years, Rooney will forever be seen as United legend for years to come. An absolute icon.