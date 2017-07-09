PSG to go after Liverpool star if pursuit of 44-goal French forward fails

PSG are to turn their attentions to signing Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho should they fail in their pursuit to sign 18-year-old French forward Kylian Mbappe from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco, reports L’Equipe.

As reported by L’Equipe, PSG are targeting a number of players this summer, with their priority being the highly-rated Monaco frontman Mbappe, however the club are aware that they aren’t the only one’s chasing the youngster’s signature.

Despite PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi meeting with Mbappe and his father, as per L’Equipe, an offer is yet to be made for the striker, who managed 27 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions last season.

Should PSG fail in their attempts to sign Mbappe, the club are set to turn their attentions to Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, a story which was also reported by the Metro, however the Premier League club are to only allow the midfielder to leave should PSG pay their asking price and if the Reds are able to find a replacement.

Only time will tell whether Mbappe or Coutinho do indeed move to PSG or not. Keep an eye on for this one.