Tottenham send stern warning to PL rivals, £50m target going nowhere

Tottenham have reportedly insisted that versatile ace Eric Dier is not for sale at any price amid speculation of interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old forms an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, and he will continue to do so as Spurs look to take the next step next season and win trophies.

While they’ve been quiet in the transfer market themselves thus far, The Daily Mail report that they’ve issued a stern hands-off warning to the likes of Man Utd who have been linked with the England international.

Despite talk of a £50m bid, Tottenham have no interest in starting talks as Dier is regarded as a key figure moving forward, despite the fact that he lost his place in midfield last season to Victor Wanyama, while the Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen partnership made it difficult for him to establish himself in defence either.

With so many games to be played next season though, Dier will have plenty of opportunities and coupled with the fact that Kyle Walker is expected to be on his way out to Man City, as per the report, it would set a very dangerous example if Tottenham start to let several key members of their squad leave in one transfer window.

That would arguably undo the positive work they’ve done over the last two years, but even the Walker deal is far from done given Tottenham’s reported £50m demands for him.

Dier’s versatility will be important next season as he remains a top player who is more than capable of putting in a shift for his teammates regardless of role, and so it comes as no real surprise to see Tottenham dismiss any potential interest or incoming bids for him.