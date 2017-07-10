£44m Man Utd target set for crunch talks, hopes to push move through

Inter winger Ivan Perisic is set to hold showdown talks with boss Luciano Spalletti amid ongoing speculation that he wants a move to Man Utd.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for months, and it’s no surprise that Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on signing him given what he would bring to the team.

With 11 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances last season, the Croatian international’s eye for goal, creativity, pace, movement and tireless approach would undoubtedly strengthen Mourinho’s hand next season.

However, as per The Express, Inter are holding out for £44m for Perisic, while Man Utd are only prepared to pay around £35m. In turn, negotiations have reached a stalemate with Spalletti now hoping to sit down and discuss the future with Perisic as he remains keen on keeping him at Inter.

“I will speak to everyone and clearly for those who are ‘distracted’ there will be different words,” he said. “I will listen to him, I have no doubts. I am counting on him, but we’ll have to understand his intentions.

“It would not be nice for me to hear him say words like: ‘I want to leave’. We’ll see. You keep talking about Perisic and his desire to leave, but first I need to listen to his own words and then we’ll decide how to act.”

It remains to be seen what comes of that meeting, but Mourinho will undoubtedly be hopeful that he can make Perisic his third marquee summer signing after already seeing Victor Lindelof move to Old Trafford, while terms have been agreed on Romelu Lukaku.

Nevertheless, there is still doubts over a Perisic deal, not only due to Inter’s demands, but also depending on this meeting with Spalletti as he may well convince him to stay.