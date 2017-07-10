Arsene Wenger convinced he can deliver £45m+ game-changing Arsenal signing

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly return with a third bid for Monaco ace Thomas Lemar, and he’s convinced he wants to join the Gunners.

After years of stubborn faith in the options already at his disposal, it looks as though the French tactician is changing strategy this summer as he looks to bolster his squad.

As per The Mirror, he’s already spent £52m on striker Alexandre Lacazette to finally bring in a prolific goalscorer, while he could now return with a £45m+ bid for Lemar having had offers of £30m and £40m already rejected by Monaco.

It appears as though it will be difficult to convince the Ligue 1 champions to part company with the 21-year-old, and based on his form last season, it’s no real surprise as to why.

Lemar scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions, with a steady spread across both domestic and European competition to prove that he can deliver on both stages.

In turn, adding him to the squad to join Lacazette along with the other options that Wenger has in Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, albeit with question marks over their respective long-term futures still, it has the potential to transform Arsenal into serious contenders next season.

The report adds that the player’s representatives have spoken with Monaco and Arsenal to try and get a deal done, although naturally the French giants don’t want to sell as they risk seeing their title-winning side ripped apart.

Having already seen Bernardo Silva leave for Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko on the verge of a move to England too, losing Lemar could be a step too far.

Nevertheless, it seems as though Wenger is a confident man when it comes to this particular pursuit, and he will certainly hope that the latest bid will unlock the stalemate with Monaco and ensure that they reconsider their position.