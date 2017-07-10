Tottenham eye £10m swoop for teenage starlet to kick off summer spending

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on splashing out £10m on Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth to kick off his summer spending.

Spurs have been very quiet this summer with no new arrivals at the club as of yet, with supporters likely to be a little anxious given that pre-season is now underway.

However, they could be set to welcome their first signing sooner rather than later, as The Mirror report that Foyth is a target for Tottenham, with his agent, Juan Veron, set for talks with the club in the coming days as he’s ready to reject interest from Russia and Roma.

The 19-year-old has made just a handful of senior appearances for Estudiantes, although he has impressed at international level too with 12 caps for the U20 side as he featured at the U20 World Cup earlier this summer.

Although he’s remained coy on his future even though he’s insisted that he’d like a move to Europe, it remains to be seen whether it’s this summer that he decides to make the move, and whether or not it’s to join Tottenham.

Pochettino will undoubtedly be key in convincing him that London is the best place for him to continue his development, as the Argentine coach has established a solid reputation for helping improve younger players with the group at Tottenham a prime example.

Despite coming off the back of two impressive and relatively successful seasons, Tottenham need more quality and depth ahead of next year to really compete for the Premier League title and to make an impression in the Champions League.

Foyth arguably won’t bring immediate assurances, but he’s certainly got the talent and quality to establish himself as a key figure at a top club in Europe moving forward.