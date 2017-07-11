22-year-old Chelsea defender linked with La Liga move

La Liga club Valencia are interested in taking Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan from the Premier League champions, according to Cadena SER.

Valencia, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, are eager to bring the defender in on loan, however the deal will only go through should Zouma himself want it to, as per Cadena SER.

Zouma, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 St Etienne in 2014, spent most of last season on the sidelines having only been able to make 14 appearances in all competitions.

Despite this, Spanish side Valencia, as reported by Cadena SER, are still eager to bring the player in and partner Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay at the heart of their defence.

Should Zouma end up making the move to Spain and signing for Valencia, it could prove to be pivotal in the defender’s development as a player, as the time Zouma has spent out injured in recent season’s will have seriously hampered his abilities as a defender and his move could help him get back to his very best.