Arsenal confident of keeping hold of England international

Arsenal are confident that can see off interest from fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City to give England star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a new deal with the Gunners, according to the Daily Mail.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose contract expires at the Emirates at the end of next season, has reportedly grown frustrated with the Gunners’ lack of progress over the last few season, and this unrest has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City, as per the Daily Mail.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the England international has rejected a new and improved deal from Arsenal, with the club fearing that the player may leave either this summer or next summer when his current contract expires.

Despite this, the midfielder has travelled with the rest of the Arsenal squad and the club are confident that the midfielder, who made 29 league appearances last season, scoring two and assisting seven, will sign a new deal with the Gunners in the near future.

Should Arsenal manage to tie Oxlade-Chamberlain down to a new contract, it’ll almost be like a new singing for Arsene Wenger’s side.