Arsenal target Cuadrado for €35m

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Juan Cuadrado from Juventus have been set back after the Italian club have refused to sell him for anything less than his €35 release fee.

With Alexis Sanchez still linked with a move away from North London, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been frustrated in his attempts to sign both Kyliann Mbappe and Thomas Lemar from French champions Monaco and has set his sights on former Chelsea player Cuadrado.

Juventus are looking to strengthen their squad with Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi from Fiorentina and Wenger was hoping he could secure the services of Cuadrado.

Yet, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus will not allow to leave Cuadrado for anything less than his €35m release clause.

Cuadrado has spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy with Juventus in a complex temporary arrangement, and his full transfer from Chelsea was only completed in May.

However, with Cuadrado dropping out of the side for the end of the season and the humbling Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, the Colombian is now looking for guaranteed first team football.

PSG, looking to rebuild after losing the title to Monaco, have also been linked with Cuadrado. And, unlike Arsenal, money rarely proves an obstacle for the French giants.