Bayern Munich complete loan signing of Real Madrid star

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have announced that Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder Jamez Rodirguez is set to join the club on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, as reported by the Express.

Rodiriguez has found himself increasingly out-of-favour with manager Zinedine Zidane at Los Blancos since arriving from Monaco in 2014, with the midfielder having made just 22 appearances in league last season, managing to score eight goals and assisting six, as Real Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League int the same season for the first time since 1957.

As per Bayern’s club website, the player is set to join up with the Bayern squad as they set off for their 12-day pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

With this impressive signing by Bayern, it’s certain to say that the Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be one of the favourites for the Champions League next season, and will definitely be favourite’s to win their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title.