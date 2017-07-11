Chelsea closing in on highly-rated Monaco midfielder

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to have his medical at Chelsea this week ahead of his preposed transfer to the Premier League champions, according to Sky Sports.

Bakayoko, who helped Monaco reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, was set to have already had his medical with the club, however it had to be postponed as the midfielder required minor knee surgery at the end of last season, as reported by Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, the two clubs are still negotiating over a fee for the France international, with the deal believed to be worth between £35M and £40M.

Bakayoko’s immanent arrivals at the Blues looks to have allowed current midfielder Nemanja Matic to leave Stamford Bridge, reports Sky Sports.

Should Chelsea complete the signing of Bakayoko, he’ll definitely be a quality addition to a side who are looking to retain their Premier League title this coming season.