Chelsea star ready to make peace with Blues boss

Chelsea and Spain forward Diego Costa is ready to clear the air with boss Antonio Conte, with the striker ready to play for the club again following a bust-up.

Chelsea remained persistent yesterday that Costa is not part of boss Conte's plans despite him scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions as Chelsea won their fifth Premier League title.

Costa was first informed that he would not be in manager Conte's plan for the coming season after the Blues boss sent the player a text message saying so.

However an agreement between Conte and Costa could be reached, with the striker willing to play for the Premier League side until January, where he will then move to former club Atletico Madrid, who he left to move to Chelsea in 2014.

Should Costa make peace with Conte and stay at Chelsea until January, it could be a massive boost to Chelsea’s chances of retaining the Premier League title this coming season.