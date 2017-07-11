Chelsea youngster secures Championship loan deal

20-year-old Chelsea defender Ola Aina has completed his move to Championship side Hull City, with the player joining the Tigers on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions, according to BBC Sport.

Aina made three appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as the Blues won their fifth league title, as well as two appearances in the League cup.

Aina has become new Hull boss Leonid Slutsky’s first signing as manager, after being announced by the Tigers as there new manager in June.

Despite only being 20, the defender has had a fairly successful youth career at the Blues so far, as the youngster was part three FA Youth cup-winning sides, and was also part of the two Chelsea sides that won the UEFA youth league.

With this acquisition by Hull, the Tigers seems to be keen on strengthening their squad as they look to return back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.