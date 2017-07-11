Everton set to make move for 15-goal Premier League striker

Everton are reportedly set to make a make a move for Crystal Palace and Belgium forward Christian Benteke, with the club eager to bring in a new striker following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Man United, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees, who confirmed the departure of former striker Lukaku yesterday, are eager to replace the forward, with former Liverpool frontman Christian Benteke in Ronald Koeman’s sights, as per Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Benteke was considering leaving at the end of last season as the Eagles narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Benteke, who signed for the south London club from Liverpool last summer, scored 15 goals in 36 league appearances last season as Palace avoided relegation by just seven points.

Should Everton go about bringing Benteke back to Merseyside, they’ll have definitely found a suitable replacement for the departed Romelu Lukaku.

There looks to be exciting times ahead for the Goodison Park faithful.