Man United set to go back in for £60M-rated Premier League star

Manchester United are set to go back for Spurs midfielder Eric Dier, with Jose Mourinho’s side set to make a £60M in their latest attempt to sign the player, as per the Mirror.

United boss Mourinho is eager to make more additions to his squad following last season’s disappointing 6th place finish in the league, with Mourinho pressing United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to get deals over the line for his targets, according to the Mirror.

Despite current United man Michael Carrick having just signed a one-year contract extension until 2018, as reported by the Mirror, boss Mourinho is still wanting to add another holding midfielder to the club, with Spurs’ Eric Dier being his next priority after the club confirmed the signing of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Spurs are reportedly refusing to sell Dier, with the club prepared to reject all bids for the midfielder who made 36 appearances in the league for Tottenham last season, reports the Mirror.

If United do end up bidding £60M for Dier, it’ll be worth seeing whether Spurs are still as eager keep hold of the midfielder.