Newcastle boss wants offer for 22-year-old England U21’s star improved

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has demanded that the club improve their offer for Norwich winger Jacob Murphy, as the Spaniard grows increasingly frustrated with Magpies managing director Lee Chanley’s failures to land his transfer targets, as per the Telegraph.

As reported by the Telegraph, Norwich are hesitant to sell the England Under-21 international, with the Canaries having already rejected an £8M bid for the winger, who is reportedly eager to leave Carrow Road this summer in pursuit of Premier League football.

Norwich wide-man Murphy, who helped England reach the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championship this summer, attracted the interest of Newcastle boss Benitez when the two clubs played each other in the Championship last season.

Murphy managed to contribute to 16 goals in 37 league games for Norwich last season with eight goals and eight assists.

Should Benitez’s Newcastle manage to bring Murphy to St James’ Park, it’ll definitely be a solid addition to a team that is, first and foremost, aiming to avoid relegation back to the Championship next season