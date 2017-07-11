Newcastle eyeing-up move for 24-year-old PSG star

Newly promoted Premier League side Newcastle are reportedly eyeing up a move for 24-year-old PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, according to HITC.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper, as reported by HITC, as Newcastle try and avoid the drop back to the Championship this coming season.

Areola, who was also reported to be a target for Premier League champions Chelsea as per the Sun, kept 13 clean sheets in 27 games in all competitions last season as PSG were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by fellow side Monaco.

Reports by HITC suggest that Newcastle could be set to make a £13.3M bid for the PSG goalkeeper, who spent the 2015/16 season on loan at La Liga side Villarrael.

Should Newcastle manage to get a deal for the PSG shot-stopper over the line, it would be a real coup for Benitez’s side as the club look to cement their place in the Premier League this coming season.