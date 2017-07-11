(Photo) New Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette takes part in first training session since record-breaking move

Arsenal’s newest signing Alexandre Lacazette took part in his first training session as an Arsenal today following his record-breaking move from French side Lyon.

Lacazette, who was announced by Arsenal as their newest signing last week, was pictured at Arsenal training with fellow summer signing Sead Kolasinac, with the club posting a picture of the two on Instagram with the caption “@seadk6 and @lacazettealex step out for their first #Arsenal training session in Sydney”

With Arsenal’s willingness to bring Lacazette to the club, it certainly shows their eagerness to improve on their disappointing fifth placed finish last season.