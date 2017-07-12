344-game Liverpool stalwart eyed by Serie A giants, 20-year-old starlet set for loan exit

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is reportedly a target for Lazio this summer, as the Brazilian could be set to finally leave Anfield.

The 30-year-old is out of contract now but is still training with the Merseyside giants. Given his lack of playing time last season though, it’s inevitable that if the right offer comes in he’ll move on.

That offer could now have arrived as Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Lazio are keen on making Lucas their replacement for Lucas Biglia, who has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

Despite racking up 344 first-team appearances for Liverpool, it was a different story for Lucas last season as he made just 12 league starts, while also being used as a makeshift central defender in the event of absentees in the backline.

He’ll undoubtedly be hoping for a more prominent role at this stage of his career, and it looks as though Lazio could now offer that to him, although he isn’t the only target being considered by Simone Inzaghi.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo report that the Reds are considering a loan offer from Middlesbrough for youngster Sheyi Ojo, although Klopp has been keen to reject any proposals until after he’s had a chance to take a closer look at him during pre-season.

However, this offer in particular has sparked their attention as they believe Ojo could benefit from a season under the watchful eye of Garry Monk as he hopes to take Boro straight back up to the Premier League after relegation last season.

The Championship outfit will afford him regular playing time to continue to help his development and so it looks like a possibility. Having impressed at the U20s World Cup this summer, it will be crucial for Ojo and Liverpool that his progress isn’t now stunted and he’s allowed to play consistently next season.