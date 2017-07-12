Arsene Wenger confident of breaking £100m Arsenal spending mark, key ace reveals contract update

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly confident of landing Monaco ace Thomas Lemar in a £45m deal, which would take his summer spending over £100m.

After their disappointment in the Premier League and Champions League last season, changes were needed and the French tactician has already made one big one by breaking the club’s transfer record for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Sun note that deal cost the Gunners £52.6m, and now Wenger’s preparing a big-money offer for Lemar which will set Arsenal back £45m as far as the transfer fee is concerned, with a five-year deal worth £100,000-a-week plus on the table.

Those figures combined, and it will take Arsenal over £100m in total, but it’s just what supporters would have wanted to see this summer as they now hope to welcome a second decisive new addition to the club in Lemar.

The 21-year-old was a key figure for Monaco last season in helping them win the Ligue 1 title as well as make the last four in the Champions League with 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, add him to the likes of Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and Arsenal will have serious firepower next season with exits expected thereafter.

Meanwhile, speaking of Ozil, the German international has provided a key update on his contract talks, as he plans to sit down with the club once they return from their pre-season tour.

Ozil has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and while fans will be eager to see him link up with Lacazette next season, it will be hoped that it comes after he’s signed a new long-term contract.

“Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future,” he said, as reported by the Sun in the same report.

“It is definitely my preference to stay, it is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal.

“For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”