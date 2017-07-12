Barcelona demand €14m as trio of PL clubs battle over signing of 21-year-old starlet

Barcelona are reportedly demanding €14m for youngster Munir El Haddadi, with West Ham, Southampton and Crystal Palace all chasing his signature.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a bright start to life with the senior side at the Nou Camp, but he has failed to kick on since then and establish himself as an indispensable part of the squad.

With new coach Ernesto Valverde having his own ideas for the team moving forward, it appears as though Munir will be available to sign this summer, but as of yet, no club has matched Barcelona’s demands.

According to Sport, the Catalan giants want €14m for the youngster, but with West Ham leading the three Premier League sides currently, none of them have moved past between €8m-10m which has led to a breakdown in negotiations.

It’s no surprise that Munir himself wants to move on and gain regular football elsewhere, as if he were to stay with Barca this season, he would continue to find himself battling the likes of Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi for a place in the starting line-up.

His best bet would be injury or suspension handing him an opportunity, but at his age, he’ll be desperate to play week in and week out and he’ll only get that elsewhere.

Munir spent last season on loan at Valencia where he scored seven goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, while prior to that he had bagged 10 goals in 45 for Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if that price-tag is met, but a move to England could be the best option for him, although a chance to work with Frank De Boer at Palace would surely be the most appealing.