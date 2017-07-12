Barcelona suffer major transfer setback, new £175k-a-week deal offered to top target

Barcelona are reportedly set to miss out on Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, as the Premier League giants plot a lucrative new contract offer for him.

The Spaniard enjoyed an impressive campaign under Jose Mourinho last year, establishing himself as a key figure in the Portuguese tactician’s plans and helping the club win three pieces of silverware.

Having previously struggled under Louis van Gaal and with just 12 months remaining on his current contract, question marks had arisen over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Particularly with interest from Barcelona added to the mix, with Herrera’s former Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde now in charge at the Nou Camp, it looked a little worrying for the Red Devils.

However, Barcelona are set to be left disappointed, as The Daily Star report that United are ready to offer Herrera a new long-term contract worth £175,000-a-week to fend off the Spanish giants, while it’s added that Herrera himself is keen to stay in Manchester.

With the player himself ready to commit and United ready to reward him for his fine form, it looks as though Barca will have to look elsewhere in their search for midfield reinforcements.

Valverde has various positions to address in truth, including at right-back, and missing out on Herrera will be a disappointment for him. Nevertheless, with other targets being touted, it won’t be long before they switch their focus to other targets, while United will hope that Herrera can continue to play a fundamental role in their push for major honours next season.