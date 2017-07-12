Chelsea offered perfect solution, prolific 40-goal Euro marksman available for £70m

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but will have to splash out £70m to get him.

The 28-year-old continued his prolific form last season, scoring a whopping 40 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, including 31 in 32 Bundesliga outings.

In turn, it’s a surprise not to see more top European sides battling it out for his signature, but according to Sky Sports, that could be to Chelsea’s benefit as they’ve been offered the chance to sign him for a stunning £70m.

Having missed out on Romelu Lukaku who has now joined Manchester United, coupled with the never-ending issues with Alvaro Morata’s possible switch from Real Madrid, it appears as though Antonio Conte has an alternative to now consider.

What is clear at this stage is that the Chelsea boss undoubtedly needs to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season, as he can’t merely rely on Diego Costa alone to fire them to success domestically and in the Champions League.

Further, with the ongoing speculation over the Spaniard’s future at Stamford Bridge, it’s not even certain that he will stay this summer.

As a result, although they’re likely to face competition from AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for Aubameyang, it’s claimed that the Gabon international has been offered to Chelsea for £70m, and now it remains to be seen whether or not the Premier League champions make their move.

Sky Sports add that there was interest from China in Aubameyang, but with the CSL window closing on Friday time is running out for that to happen while the player himself will surely prefer to stay in Europe at this stage of his career.